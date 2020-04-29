A Look At Online Dating During COVID-19

I think someone’s relationship status hugely impacts how she experiences quarantine. You have long-term, committed couples who already lived together before quarantine, and spending quarantine together was a no-brainer. Then you have couples who were committed but were then going through a breakup just as quarantine began (a nightmare, to say the least).

What about the couples that were only beginning to feel serious, but didn’t yet live together, and maybe hadn’t even exchanged “I love you” before the quarantine hit? They either had to choose to spend quarantine apart, or dive right into living together too quickly. How about the cheaters? Ha. They got what they had coming. They literally cannot see their sidepiece – or at least they shouldn’t if they don’t want to risk their partner’s life. And then, there are the truly single.

To be single today means to online date, so that’s one thing that was already happening online before quarantine. But now it’s the only way to date. Here’s a look at what online dating is like during quarantine.

via GIPHY

It’s low pressure

On the one hand, talking to someone online now feels very low pressure. It’s not like you have to give them an answer on, “So, when are we hanging out?” any time soon. Before quarantine, guys typically wanted to know after a couple of phone calls whether or not a real date was going to go down. But now, there’s no such rush.