What To Know Before Getting A COVID-19 Test

I tried to get a COVID-19 test recently and was surprised the experience was nothing like I’d expected. I have been feeling perfectly fine, but I have been around a handful of individuals in outdoor settings for socially distanced hangs, so I figured it would just be a good idea to get tested – just in case. So I just hopped online and typed in “COVID testing near me” and was instantly overwhelmed by the results. I thought they were just handing these out on street corners! Not so at all. I also thought it was a blood test. Also not true – that’s for the antibody test, but not for the COVID-19 test. Those who fear needles may be relieved to hear that, but the actual test for COVID-19 isn’t much more pleasant than a little prick to the arm. If you are going to get your first COVID-19 test, there are some things worth knowing in advance. There are a lot of questions circulating out there, that it can be hard to find answers to, so we’ve tried to put them all here.

You’ll likely need an appointment

Though in some towns you can just walk up to a clinic and potentially get tested within 15 minutes, that’s actually pretty rare. And if it’s important to you to have a test on a certain timeline, then you should schedule an appointment online. You may find there are none available for several days. So waiting until the last minute may ruin your plans.