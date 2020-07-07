What You Learn About Yourself Working From Home

When we were first all ordered to stay at home, for many that meant working from home – at least for the very lucky who were able to continue their work in a remote setting. At first, there was just the panic of what it all meant for the future of the company – of entire industries. We all wondered if this working from home thing was just a transition to…not working at all. And that was a troublesome time. Some of us may still have those concerns. But once the initial fear settled down, you probably started to focus on how you could be productive at home. You may have kids at home, or roommates. You may not have a place you can make a dedicated workspace. But then, maybe, you got into your groove. And when you got into that groove, you started to learn a lot about yourself. The physical, commercial workspace – the office where we clock in and clock out – exists for many reasons, but one of those reasons is that, if put us in our homes, doing the same tasks, we may just not be as productive. Some people need that real office. Some people just want it. Then again, some thrive best while working from home. This may have been your first chance at finding out where you fall in those categories, as well as some other things. Here’s what you’ll learn about yourself working from home.

Your level of self-discipline

You’ll discover just how self-disciplined you are when you have to be your own supervisor. If you say to yourself that you will do something at 2pm, but then, something distracts you, or something more appealing comes up, do you still get that work done at 2pm? Are you able to be your own boss, and tell others, “I can’t right now. I told myself I’d do this work at 2pm.”