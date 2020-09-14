After Princess Love Dismissed Her Divorce Request So They Could Work Things Out, Ray J Files To End Their Marriage

Ray J is filing for divorce from wife Princess Love after four years of marriage.

According to The Blast, the singer, reality TV personality and entrepreneur filed for dissolution of their marriage in Los Angeles County Court on Monday. He is seeking joint custody of the couple’s two children, Melody, 2, and Epik, eight months. In addition, he states that the couple have prenuptial agreement in place that he would like to be honored concerning their property and support guidelines. On a side note: If you watched Love and Hip Hollywood, around the time they got married, you would likely remember that they were at odds over her desire to put a prenup in place to protect herself from any decisions he might make out of anger concerning her and her money and business moves. This was after Sonja Norwood pushed him to get one for himself.

It was just back in May that Princess initially filed for divorce from Ray following the birth of their son and months of public martial discord. Interesting enough, Ray never responded to her filing and her request for full custody of their kids, and she dismissed it all in July. It was assumed that that was done so that the couple, who were then focused on co-parenting, could figure things out.

The two had been at odds publicly since last November, when a then pregnant Princess accused Ray of leaving her and their daughter Melody by themselves “stranded”in a hotel after an argument. Things got ugly, and she stated that she wanted a divorce then, months before actually filing.

However, the two seemed focused on taking care of their kids, and even on doing business together. They are executive producers together on the Zeus series, The Conversation, which they kicked off by hashing their problems out on it.

Things seemed to be on the up and up between them after that, as the pair spent her birthday together last month.

“Happy Birthday my love! I’m so happy and blessed to spend today with you and our family,” he wrote on Instagram. “God is the greatest! Everybody pls wish my wife @princesslove #HAPPYBIRTHDAY”

Back in January, he seemed ready to fight for his family, and asked the public for their prayers.

“We love each other and our relationship matters, definitely, but right now the kids are the only thing that matters,” he said at the time. “In relationships, you know you go through ups and downs, and so I think we just have to make sure going through the ups and going through the downs, that in this time we stick together to make sure that the kids are safe and happy and comfortable, and find the rhythm.”

“Keep us in your prayers — God will make it work,” he added.

Now it seems he wants out.