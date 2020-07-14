Princess Love Dismisses Her Divorce Case Against Ray J

All signs are pointing to reconciliation between Ray J and Princess Love.

According to The Blast, Princess Love has asked that the couple’s ongoing divorce case in Los Angeles County be dismissed.

Love petitioned for the case to be dismissed on July 8 and the courts signed off on it several days later.

There was no reason listed for Princess’ 180 degree change. But the dismissal means the couple will remain married unless one of them files for divorce again in the future.

The Norwoods had been living separately this year after Princess accused the singer and entrepreneur of leaving her stranded in Las Vegas after an argument, while she was 8 months pregnant.

Princess filed for divorce on May 7, 2020 after nearly four years of marriage. At the time, she was requesting full custody of the two children she and Ray J share, Melody and Epik Ray.

The two had been separated during the pandemic, when Princess asked Ray J to quarantine himself for 14 days before he come in contact with their two young children.

After the filing, Ray J held a virtual press conference explaining that they were focusing on co-parenting their children.

He said, “I’m back with my kids right now so I’m just really excited about my daugther’s birthday coming up this weekend…Over these past few months, though, I’ve been at the studio locked in. I was at the studio right around when everything got locked down. Before I came home, I had to quarantine for 14 days.”

Even though he was forced to be away from his kids, Ray J seemed to understand Princess’ logic, calling her supermom and saying she doesn’t play that.

Who knows what’s in store for these two. Their entire relationship has been a bit of a rollercoaster. But we wish them the best of luck in raising their children.