Enough Is Enough: Princess Love Files For Divorce

The writing has been on the wall. But I’m sure there were people, perhaps even Ray J himself, who felt that his wife, Princess Love, would endure his abuse forever.

But a recent move suggests that might not be the case.

According to TMZ, Princess has filed for divorce after four years of marriage and two children.

Princess filed divorce documents on Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

As we reported earlier, the couple had been living separately during this quarantine period. Because of their existing issues but also the fact that Ray J was still entertaining guest and Princess didn’t want to risk the chance of him exposing their children to the coronavirus.

There have been several red flags in this relationship from the very beginning. But an argument from last year seemed to point to the beginning of the end.

Princess alleged Ray J left her stranded in Las Vegas while she was 8 months pregnant after the Soul Train Awards.

Many assumed after the birth of their nearly 5-month old son Epik would bring the couple closer. But a recent special Zeus called The Conversation proved that the two not only had unresolved issues, there are significant problems with their communication style, particularly Ray J’s.

According to TMZ, Princess stopped wearing her wedding ring after the Vegas incident. Ray J did the same.

While this is not the first time Princess has hinted at or even threatened divorce, it looks like she finally went through with the paperwork. Given their history of back and forth, it’ll be interesting to see if she manages to go through with this.