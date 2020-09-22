“Once Again, The Real Demonstrates Its Low Class And Even Lower Vibration:” Amanda Seales Reacts To The Real Season Premiere, Accuses Producers Of Stealing From Her

Amanda Seales did not mince words when it came to the season seven premiere of “The Real.” In a straight-to-the-point Instagram post, the media personality accused producers of the series of ripping off her “Smart, Black, & Funny” brand for the show’s new segment, “Black Lives Matter University.”

For the inaugural segment, the panel interviewed Janaya Khan, the international ambassador for Black Lives Matter. And well, there are stark similarities to “Smart, Black, & Funny.”

“Once again, therealdaytime demonstrates it’s low class and even lower vibration,” Amanda wrote. “Just so we’re clear, this is an EGREGIOUS bite of my ‘Smart Funny & Black’ brand in attempt to bring black awareness into the programming of The Real. They couldn’t find ANY OTHER WAY to do this without it being a bite of my creation.”

Seales then went on to defend her decision to call out producers on social media as opposed to handling the situation behind the scenes.

“Yes, I’m saying this on social media because the CONTINUED thievery of black people’s work (even when supported by other BIPOC) needs to be called the F out and also because this is the most energy I’ll give it before going on with my day and creating more dopeness that will inevitably be pilfered by the less talented/ethical/ancestrally connected individuals of our species. Happy Monday. VOTE!”

Seales joined the cast of “The Real” during season six but announced shortly after that she chose not to renew her contract for the following season.