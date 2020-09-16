“I’ll Sacrifice All My Happiness For My Kids”: Ray J Says He’s Divorcing Princess For Her Sake And That Of His Kids, But We’re Not Buying It

Ray J is explaining what was behind his decision to file for divorce from wife Princess Love after four years of marriage and a last-ditch effort by both parties to work on their relationship.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “One Wish” crooner says that the move was to ensure his family was as happy as they could be, Princess namely. This conversation follows speculation that he just wanted to have the upper hand in pulling the plug on the marriage after Princess originally filed in May, but later dismissed her divorce petition.

“I love her. I love my babies. It’s personal, but she knows how I feel about her,” he said, appearing dejected during the conversation. “I just think that I want to make sure everybody’s happy, everybody enjoys life. If this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is, and enjoy her life, then sometimes it’s the best thing to do.”

There have been reports via The ShadeRoom that Princess was unaware that Ray was filing and found out the news on social media. Their source claimed the couple stayed together after her initial filing to try and make it work for the kids, but that she is fine with ending the marriage. The source also claimed that she hasn’t heard from the singer since the news came out, despite efforts to contact him. Ray didn’t comment on any of that, but he did say that he didn’t talk to anyone about going through with the divorce.

“It was just how I felt at the time,” he said. “I didn’t really talk to nobody about it because I feel like when you get too many opinions and you ask too many people about something you personally feel, and at the end of the day when they leave you still feel the same way, it’s like what should I do? Whatever opinion they give, when they leave, you’re still stuck by yourself. So I just went to God.”

Ray said that he and Princess would continue to work together, specifically as co-executive producers of their Zeus series The Conversation so they can “build our empire for our kids.” He also didn’t completely shut down the idea of them reuniting, but kept reiterating how he felt his decision was best for Princess.

“If there’s somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then you know, I have to respect that as well,” he said.

“I can’t say too much,” he added. “But I love you, Princess. That’s what I can say.”

Whatever the future holds, he said they’re “together for life” due to their kids, Melody, 2, and Epik, eight months.

“Happiness is important. I’ll sacrifice all my happiness for my kids. And so with that said, we’ll just have to wait and see,” he said. “But I want to make sure that they’re in a good space, and that she’s in a great space throughout this journey as parents as well. It’s important for us to be great parents first, in my opinion. Then let the relationship flow after.”

Ray J and his smoke screens. I get the feeling from the conversation that he talked with ET in the hopes of painting himself as a sacrificial lamb for his family. The interviewer certainly feels that he is. He wants to give the “If you love someone let them go vibe,” and while that’s nice, if he hasn’t even spoken to Princess and didn’t give her the courtesy of knowing his plans to file before doing so, then he’s more shady than sympathetic in this situation. As stated in the past, Ray has displayed levels of pettiness on national television when upset with the women in his life that likely can’t compare to his private pettiness. So the idea of him possibly filing in an effort to have control after persuading Princess not to go through with her filing, is not far-fetched. It’s also not hard to believe that he would do this interview in an effort to ensure that people see him in a positive, family first light, despite The ShadeRoom’s source claiming that after he and Princess reunited and moved back in together, Ray would leave “for weeks at a time and doesn’t even call to check on his kids.” Princess did say herself last year, on social media of course, that the “family man” image he portrays is a facade.

“Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling..now you wanna post family photos. [crying laughing emoji] #ByeUgly”

This split may really be the best move for both Princess and Ray J, as marriage and kids certainly didn’t make their relationship any less toxic. With that being said, whatever Ray’s intentions were, and despite how he attempts to paint himself for public support, they both need to take the out and focus on themselves, including being a lot more mature, for the sake of their kids.