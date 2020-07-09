Micro Fights Married Couples Know Too Well

“To be married is to fight in Home Depot every Saturday” is what one of my friends texted me recently. She was responding to my text, in which I was telling her about the fight I was having with my husband in Home Depot. I caught us being such a stereotype. I was angrily following my partner, who was walking away from me, boards of wood over his shoulder, as I said through gritted teeth, “I am not micro managing you I just happen to have valuable input!” I’m sure anyone who heard that thought they were caught on some hidden camera prank show. We were just a TV sketch waiting to happen. But most married couples probably do know that you just have these micro fights that come and go every day. They irritate you a lot, but not enough to ruin the day over. You never fully come to a conclusion – you never reach a solution – as to how you’ll avoid having the same fights in the future. You just know you’ll have them again and again. Here are micro fights every married couple has.

Don’t put me on speakerphone

You know when your partner comes up to you, while you’re minding your business, and puts a speakerphone call in your face, with someone he knows you don’t want to/don’t have time to talk to right now? Then you are forced to stop what you’re doing to get on that call to be polite? Mhm. That’ll start a fight when the call is over.