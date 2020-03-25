Heartwarming Gestures Made During The COVID-19 Pandemic

I can’t say in good conscience that there is a silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic. I don’t think that would be fair to those who are currently fighting for their lives or worried about people fighting for their lives. It certainly wouldn’t be fair to say that to health care workers who are currently going into work, uncertain that their own health will be protected while they save lives (while volunteers work hard to sew face masks at home for these brave individuals. There is no silver lining, and I want it to be over as quickly as possible, just like everyone else does. But I will say that, when we face challenges like these, the goodness in people can really come out. A lot of people around the world feel compelled to help in any way they can, big or small. They aren’t all wealthy or of great means, but they’re sharing what they have to share.

There have been hundreds of heartwarming stories that have come out of this crisis. It’s been amazing to see how so many individuals have been able to turn their usual self-centric perspective—make money, advance career, plan vacation—into a selfless, community-focused perspective. Maybe people are realizing that none of it—money or career gains—are really worth it if society collapses, or if their loved ones aren’t here to share that with them. People are what make life worth living, as demonstrated by the humans in the incredible stories I’ve been reading about.

We probably all have something that, someone else desperately needs right now. A little extra cash. Some food. Some toilet paper. A joke. A smile. I hope these stories motivate you to ask yourself what do you have that you can share, and who needs it right now? Here are heartwarming stories that have come out of the coronavirus pandemic.