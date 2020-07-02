Social Media Posts That Cost You Followers

Do you ever wake up and find you’ve lost a handful of followers? Do you often wake up and find you’ve lost a handful of followers? If it happens once in a blue moon, it was probably a fluke – maybe just some of those bots who follow and unfollow people all day, or some of those accounts who only followed you for a reciprocal follow that never came. But if you regularly find that, immediately after posting something, some followers drop off, the problem may be your content. We have to think about what people want from social media. Why do they log on there? The answer isn’t even the same for everyone. You have to get more specific: what do people want from your social media? Hey, maybe you don’t care. But if you do for, say, business purposes, then it can be worth it to know what posts people find deeply off-putting. Naturally, we need to leave some room for the reality that you won’t be for everyone. The very content that some people dislike may be what you’re all about. You can’t change that. But just know that these types of posts can cost you followers.

Novels, all day, every day

If I see that someone’s post is so long that I need to click the “Read more” icon to get through it. And even then, I need to scroll not once but several times to make my way through it, I just move along. And if I see they mostly make posts like that, I unfollow. I don’t go on social media to read novels. I read actual novels when I feel like reading novels. If you want to write a novel, do that, and just post a link to it on your social media page. Not the whole damn thing.