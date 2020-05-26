Beauty Of 5: Our Favorite Sunscreens For Black Girls

I would say it’s that time of year again, but truthfully, sunscreen is something we all should wear year-round. Still, most of us only think about this protective step during the spring and summer when UV rays hit their peak and we’re having more fun in the sun.

The warm weather and crowded gatherings we saw this past weekend as several states opened their beaches up showed us folks are ready to get back to “normal” despite the pandemic. And to that I say, if you’re not going to protect yourself from covid-19, at least protect yourself from skin cancer.

We know when it comes to melanated skin the struggle to find the right sunscreen is a little bit different — make that harder because who wants to walk around with a white caste all over their body in their bikini –which is why every year we try to put you on to new products that won’t put a damper on your fun (or complexion) while you’re out in the sun. Check out the new launches and newly tried sunscreens and serums that are perfect for Black women (and your whole families).

Could this name be any more perfect for a product released by tennis champ Venus Williams’ brand EleVen? Created in collaboration with The Sunscreen CompanyTM, this lightweight vegan, cruelty-free serum “combines sun protection with silky hydration.” Formulated with 25% Zinc Oxide, the SPF 35 serum is 100% mineral based and created for daily use over your moisturizer or under makeup. Both the serum and sunscreen the brand just launched promise clean protection without a trace on the skin.