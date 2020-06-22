Road Trip Safety Tips During COVID-19

When I so much as think of an airport right now, I hear the theme music to either “Jaws” or “Scream.” That seems like a very scary place right now. So many people filter through airports every day, touching everything, sneezing on things, coughing on things, and just…spreading their germs. Then there’s an airplane, where you just share recycled air with people who may or may not be sick. A lot of people feel like me right now. But, a lot of people are also feeling antsy for an adventure. We’ve all been stuck inside for so long. The places we visit and the things we see every day have been very limited. I feel like I’m bursting out of my skin, wanting an adventure. And so, a lot of travel junkies are hitting the open road for a road trip. Many are taking this time when business is slow, or when they’re out of the job, to take that trip they always said they’d take, but that they never found the time for. And, hey, a lot of hotels are offering cut-rate prices right now, and a lot of national parks and other landmarks that often charge admission are either free, or very cheap to visit. Taking a road trip provides a great way to get a close-up look at our country. It’s also much more stress-free than traveling by plane, as you go at your own pace. But, COVID-19 is still a real threat. So here are ways to stay safe if you take a road trip during COVID-19.

Camp if you’re comfortable with it

One of the best ways to make sure nobody infected interacted with your sleep space is by camping. Or by renting an RV (of course, you’ll want to wipe down the surfaces in there). Staying in hotels means constantly changing your sleep location, and putting yourself at risk of touching a surface a sick person touched. If you camp or stay in an RV, you know exactly who has been in your “room” every night.