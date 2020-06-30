“Weird” Thoughts It’s Normal To Have After Major Weight Loss

Losing a significant amount of weight will change your life. I don’t mean just dropping a few vacation pounds or getting rid of some leftover baby weight. I’m talking about leaving the category of medically obese to the category of fit. Or slender. Or having a rocking bod. That sort of weight loss actually affects the way you experience nearly every element of life from your friendships to your career to your sex life to your inner monologue. We like to think that the way we feel about ourselves isn’t affected by the way that others treat us. But, that just can’t be entirely true. It should be mostly true, if we do the personal work. But it’s only natural that the way other humans treat us has some impact on our own feelings about ourselves – on our sense of identity. Hopefully most of us can bounce back from a rare bad experience, like having someone reject us or ignore us. When it’s rare, yes. But when someone is severely overweight, they can have those experiences so often that they influence how they feel about themselves. Can you blame them? So when you lose a lot of weight, people treat you differently, and suddenly, you start to think differently. Here are “weird” thoughts you may have after major weight loss that are surprisingly common.

What if it comes back for no reason?

It’s a pretty normal fear: you’ll wake up one day, and the weight will just be back. You may even have nightmares in which this occurs. Any time we get anything we’ve wanted for a long time and care about deeply – whether it’s a dream job, a dream partner, or your dream body – it’s normal to have those fears that it will just go away one day. But it won’t. You didn’t achieve this in one day and you won’t lose it in one, either.