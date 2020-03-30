Social Media Truces We Should Make Right Now

I can’t say that, overall, people behave amazingly on social media. Even during good times. It can be a place of a lot of contention. While I have my adorable friends on there who mostly post pictures of their kids, dogs, or recent recipe they made, I also have my friends who treat social media like their battle field and who believe that they are some sort of social justice warriors. Some are just warriors for…I don’t know what…but they’re always picking a fight. It’s an easy place to get away with being outspoken, critical, vindictive, and a lot of other nasty things. People can’t really get at you on there. You’re just another pile of words on their screen. People feel invincible on social media, and so they don’t control their impulses as much as they would in real life.

In the middle of this pandemic, with nothing else to do, people are taking to social media more than ever. In the absence of other ways to feel seen and heard—like being out in public—humans are making videos, posting photos, posting rants, posting full-on manifestos, posting public service announcements, and the list goes on. I don’t know what I’m going to find when I open Facebook in the morning. It’s a very active place right now. Some are using this time to do good on there—to post uplifting and helpful content. But some are just turning up the fighting and chastising to a level 10.

I know these are stressful times, and it’s easy to take out our angst on people online. But, the Internet is kind of the only way we have to stay connected right now. So maybe—just maybe—we can make these social media truces. At least until the world returns to normal.

Let’s not shame anyone

If you see someone doing something that you don’t think is necessarily a best practice—like buying too much toilet paper or standing too close to someone during social distancing—let’s not take a photo and post it online to shame them. Let’s just make an unrelated post reminding everyone about the importance of being considerate right now.