Things To Use As A Face Mask If You Can’t Find Masks

It’s no secret that there is a mask shortage in this country. Hopefully we now all know that the more advanced N95 masks that can block the majority of even the tiniest particles in close proximity should be reserved for health workers since they go into small rooms with no ventilation and are within feet of infected patients. So if you’re a civilian hoarding those for your dog walks, I’ll skip the part where I shame you and just say for the love of all things good donate your unused masks to medical workers.

Now onto the rest of us who are scrambling to find a way to cover our faces when we leave our homes, especially since some cities have now made it illegal to enter the grocery store or other businesses without a mask on. Sure, there are entrepreneurs popping up making and selling masks. But there is some price gouging going on there. And you may need more sustainable, long-term, affordable solutions.

So long as you don’t knowingly go near someone who has been exposed to COVID-19, you should get some protection from these household items. Here are things to use as face masks if you can’t find face masks.