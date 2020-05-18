Drive-Up Social Activities You Can Partake In During COVID-19

I think we’re all going pretty stir crazy. We’ve done a good job of staying home (well, most of us—some defied orders and faced the consequences). But I think this is about as much as we can handle. We’re all looking for little ways to get out now. We can’t just be inside of our homes 24/7 for half a year. Maybe at that point, COVID-19 wouldn’t get to us but insanity would. We are social creatures! We need to see each other and I mean really see each other—in person. But we still need to be careful.

I think the absolute horror of simply seeing another human being during coronavirus has calmed down. We are starting to understand that, so long as we are responsible, keep our distance, wear our masks, and be careful about what we touch and where we go, it’s okay to be in the vicinity of other humans. One of the biggest risks is breathing the same air in an enclosed space as an infected person, for a prolonged period of time. So a five-minute trip into a grocery store, where an infected person has been, isn’t nearly as dangerous as working for four hours in a kitchen with an infected individual. In other words, we can meet our neighbors in the culs-de-sac, full driveways apart, to hang out. Here are forms of drive-up socialization you can do.

Happy hour

Grab a little cooler, text the neighbors, and meet out on the block for a social distancing happy hour. If somebody has a big yard, you can have a happy hour there, so long as everyone keeps their distance, and no guests go in the house. (So, sorry, when that wine gets to your bladder, you’re peeing in the yard).