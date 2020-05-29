How Growing Up In A Militant Household Affects You

Though many millennials on the younger end of that demographic may have grown up in households where they were encouraged to “raise themselves” and “express themselves” and dress themselves in weird clothes and explore and play…that’s perhaps only a privilege that was afforded to those 23 and under. As for those on the older age of the millennial spectrum, strict, rigid, militant atmospheres may have been what they grew up in. That was just the way people used to raise kids – a lot of people, at least. I have a lot of theories on why this happens. Many parents who are now 65 and up, particularly the men, served in the military when they were young and were subjected to that sort of militant experience themselves. And people tend to pass on what they suffered. Older generations were also pressured into getting married and having kids early, which may have left them feeling trapped and stifled – and the anger that caused may be something they took out on the very children they felt who trapped them. It’s all a psychological mess, but I know that I have many friends who grew up in very militant households, and it’s affected them as adults in their personal and professional lives. If you grew up in a militant household, here’s how that may be affecting you.

via GIPHY

You feel comfortable around few people

You certainly do not feel at ease when meeting new groups of people. New groups of people are just, in your mind, little bombs ready to go off – they’re full of ways you could possibly upset them, without knowing it. You take a long, long time to relax around someone. You have to get to know them very well, and figure out what upsets them before you can let loose. Ultimately, there are very few people around whom you feel comfortable.