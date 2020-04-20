My Partner’s Anxiety Is Better During Quarantine

Whether you live with anxiety or live with someone who has it, you may have noticed that they are somehow…better now. If this isn’t true for you, there is nothing wrong with that. But it’s been interesting to see how a few of my loved ones who struggle with anxiety have been surprisingly calm during the pandemic. I was honestly worried that their anxiety would skyrocket during something like this. To be very frank, I was worried for myself as I’m quarantined with an anxious boyfriend. Sometimes managing his anxiety becomes a bit too much for me and I feared I was facing months of his anxiety on overdrive, with nobody around to tame it but me.

Surprisingly, I’ve been the one struggling with anxiety more. And my partner has been the chill one. Hey, maybe sometimes, when a tornado meets a volcano one just eradicates the other. My partner’s anxiety was the tornado and this pandemic was the volcano. Here’s why I think my partner’s anxiety has improved during the pandemic.



He always feared the end of the world

My partner has always talked about how society might collapse. He’s always worried about grocery stores and hospitals being overrun during some catastrophic event. He has always warned me that it would just take one event to show how vulnerable our society was. So now that it’s happened…he gets to stop worrying that it might happen.