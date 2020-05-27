Tips For Cleaning Popular Kitchen Tools And Appliances

Cleaning many kitchen tools and appliances can be a nuisance. While they make it so much easier to chop, puree, cook, boil, warm, bake, and prepare all of your favorite foods, they also get so dirty over the years. And our favorite appliances are often filled with curves, crevices, racks, and knobs under which grime just loves to hide. They can be very hard to get sparkling again, like they were when they were brand new. But it is important to clean these items regularly. Not only is the sight of dirty kitchen items depressing, and can leave you feeling like you don’t take good care of your home, but it can also cause bacteria to build up and get inside of your food. You have a handle on how to clean your toilet, countertops, windows, and other important parts of your home. But those are fairly easy. There are tons of products, tools, and devices specifically made to clean these. That’s not really the case for our kitchen tools and appliances. Luckily, there are some tricks that can help get these items looking brand new. You don’t just have to let years of gunk build-up at the bottom of your blender or in the corners of your microwave. Here are tips and tricks for cleaning kitchen tools and appliances.

Coffee machine

A coffee machine is something you likely use daily, if not several times a day, so the pot and all the insides become brown, quickly. If you’d like to clean your pot, fill the pot with either equal parts distilled white vinegar and water or one part vinegar and two parts water, if your user’s guide say that your machine calls for less vinegar. Fill the carafe with this mixture, and turn the pot on to brew, just as if you were making coffee. Turn it off when the pot is halfway full. Let that sit for an hour. Then turn the machine back on to finish the brew. Pour out the vinegar and water mixture. Next run a brew cycle using just water, three times. Your pot should look crystal clear after this.