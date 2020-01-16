This Coffee Maker Can Make A Cold Brew In Under Five Minutes

Good things come to those who wait, and by good things, we mean cold brew. Concocting the beloved beverage typically involves a cold overnight soak, something not everyone has the time — nor the patience — to do, especially when they want caffeine in their system, stat. A workaround would be buying a cup at your local cafe, but that could easily run you hundreds of dollars in no time.

The FrankOne™ Cold Brew & Coffee Maker is a coffee machine that can crank out a cup of cold brew in a matter of minutes — four measly minutes to be exact. It has machinations similar to that of a vacuum, using pressure to force water ground coffee, resulting in a cuppa oozing with flavor. Even better, you only have to push a single button to work its magic. Add your ground coffee, pour in water, and press the button to start. If you want piping hot coffee, you go through the same process, except that it takes a mere 30 seconds. Take that, Keurig.

Typically valued at $120, you can snag the FrankOne Coffee Maker now for only $96. Just make sure to enter the code 20SAVE20 at checkout.

