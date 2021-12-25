MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s Christmas time and everyone wants to make sure their name is on the “nice” list but, for adults, there’s always room to be a little naughty on this holiday. Whether that means getting down and dirty before family arrives or adding a bit more spice to those holiday cookies (and the bedroom) is up to you. We’re just here to provide a few ways you SHOULD be naughty and not nice on Christmas Day.