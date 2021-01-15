MadameNoire Featured Video

Tristan “Mack” Wilds closed out 2020 as a married man. On December 17, the actor married his childhood sweetheart, Christina Hammond, during an intimate ceremony, E! News reports.

“Our wedding was perfect,” Hammond, who works as a media and talent relations strategist, told the publication. “We wanted an intimate ceremony and so it was just us, Tristyn, and our parents on Zoom. I couldn’t have asked for a better wedding day.”

“We got married, in a way, akin to how we started—just us,” Wilds added. “Never needed much else. With the addition of our parents and our baby, it really made for a magical moment.”

Wilds and Hammond have been together since they were just fifteen years old. Last year, they welcome their first child, Tristyn Naomi Wilds.

“At different times in our lives, we’re shown fairy tales don’t come true. This one came true for me,” Wilds gushed.

“Our love story,” Christina added, “is my favorite love story. I am living out my dream of being married to the love of my life.”

Just a few days prior to the ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated their baby girl’s first birthday.

Wilds previously confessed that when he learned that he was about to become a father, he was dealing with some challenges.

“Aight, serious moment,” he expressed in a December 2019 Instagram post. “Earlier this year, I was in a really dark place. S–t, honestly? I’d been there for a while. I dunno, i was just letting life take me wherever she may. But I told God I needed a light. I needed a sign that I was supposed to be here, and that my presence here on earth was needed…Heard ju, God. Thank you for this. Merry Christmas.”

And Trystin continues to be that light that the actor transparently confessed that he needed.

“There’s a certain tenderness when you’re raising a girl,” Wilds told Essence last spring. “You still have to be tough, but ultimately, when you’re raising a girl, you’re raising the closest thing that we have to God.”

“Everybody says their woman is their rib,” He went on to say of Hammonds, “But she’s my backbone. In this business, it’s like, if you don’t have a backbone, you’re a gutted fish.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds. We wish them a lifetime of peace, happiness, and prosperity.