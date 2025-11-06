Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Apologizes For Stabbing Lapattra Jacobs

‘‘I’m Not That Stuck-Up Entitled Girl’ — Yaya Mayweather Issues Public Apology For Stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s Baby’s Mother Lapattra Jacobs

Yaya Mayweather regrets her actions in the 2020 stabbing incident involving Lapattra Jacobs, and now she's apologizing for the part she played in the incident.

November 6, 2025

Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party
Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, regrets how she handled her 2020 stabbing altercation involving Lapattra Jacobs, the woman who shares a child with her ex-boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy. 

In 2022, Mayweather was sentenced to six years’ probation for stabbing Jacobs in April 2020, allegedly after she visited the rapper’s Houston home to find Jacobs there unexpectedly, resulting in a fight over the hip-hop star. Now, she’s reflecting on that incident with clarity and remorse.

Yaya Mayweather took to X to issue an apology.

In a series of posts shared to her X account on Nov. 4, Mayweather apologized to Jacobs and her family for the incident. 

“I’m a young woman that’s growing. Yes, I’ve made mistakes along [the way], but I’m striving to be better every day, “ she began her open letter. “I apologize if, over the years, y’all haven’t perceived me in the best way.”

Mayweather, who shares a son named Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Jr. with NBA YoungBoy, went on to apologize to her father, Floyd Mayweather, her mother, Melissa Brim, and Jacobs for her actions.

“I apologize to my family, more specifically my father & mother, if any of my actions over the years have embarrassed you or affected you in any way. And to anyone I may have hurt over the years, I apologize, including Lapattra Jacobs… even though yes it was self-defense, I apologize.”

She insisted that despite her actions, she was not a “stuck-up up entitled, spoiled little rich girl” and that she wanted to change her behavior to be a better example for her son. 

“I want to right my wrongs while I’m still here and able to, and I want y’all to see the real me and not this fucked up perception,” Mayweather added. “I have amazing parents; my parents raised me right. Til this day, my parents STILL parent me… and don’t get it misconstrued. Some of the choices I made don’t define how my parents raised me because believe me, they don’t play a lot of shit… and they haven’t since I was a kid.”

Yaya Mayweather pleaded guilty to the incident in 2022.

Wearing a long arm brace, Jacobs later took to YouTube after the 2020 scuffle to share a video showing the stab wound injuries she sustained to her right arm. Her injuries appeared to corroborate with court documents of the incident, in which prosecutors claimed that Mayweather grabbed two knives during their altercation and allegedly charged at Jacobs, stabbing her with both. The assault reportedly began after Mayweather told Jacobs that she was Youngboy’s fiancée and demanded that she leave, sparking an argument that quickly escalated. Mayweather later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

