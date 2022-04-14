MadameNoire Featured Video

Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of boxing Allstar Floyd Mayweather has pleaded guilty to the stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, who shares a child with her ex-boyfriend rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

On April 13, the 21-year-old mother of one reportedly appeared in a Houston court where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents obtained by Complex. Initially, prosecutors said Yaya could face up to 20 years in prison for the assault, but now it looks like the young celeb has been given a light sentence of six months probation for the attack, which could come in the form of “community service, restitution, or a combination of the two,” the publication noted. Yaya is due back in court on June 16, for her final hearing and sentencing, The Shade Room added.

Yaya’s legal woes started back in April 2020, after she and Jacobs got into a heated altercation involving YoungBoy with whom she also shares a child. Wearing a long arm brace, Jacobs took to YouTube following the scuffle and shared a video of the stab wound injuries she sustained to her right arm. While the two foes appeared to be fighting over YoungBoy during the attack, it’s unclear whether Jacobs was in a romantic relationship with the rapper at the time. Yaya, on the other hand, still appears to be head over heels for the hip-hop star, who is currently scheduled to go to trial on federal gun charges stemming from his Baton Rouge arrest in 2020. YoungBoy faces charges on suspicion of possession of stolen firearms and distributing drugs. The court date is set for May 16, in Louisiana, Rolling Stones reported.

Kent Schaffer, the attorney representing Yaya in court, released a statement to XXL about her pending plea deal.

We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State. The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior.

Despite all of the legal controversy between his daughter and YoungBoy’s checkered past, back in February, the legendary boxer opened up about the situation on the Pivot Podcast where he said he was still “proud” of the “Untouchable” rapper and his daughter, “even though she’s a little young to have a baby.”

Mayweather continued:

“She’s 21 and she’ll be 22 this year but I’m proud of her. I’m proud of NBA YoungBoy. Very, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists, as far as in music. He got a cult-like following. … I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him and I don’t want him having beef with anyone.”

Watch the full interview and peep Mayweather’s statement around the 27-minute mark below.

