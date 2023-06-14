MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicolette Gotti is facing a shitstorm of backlash on social media over the racially-charged threats she directed at the Mayweather family.

Nicolette, the sister of boxer John Gotti III, posted a vile and disturbing Instagram Story that threatened Yaya Mayweather and repeatedly used the word “animal” to describe the latter and those connected to her.

“@floydmayweather your daughter was ran through by a animal with 12 different baby mamas — your little circus animal — [you’re] all a pack of zoo animals… I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter. It may be two years, three years from now but I’m coming cunt.”

Historically, referring to Black people as animals is racially charged and hateful. The origins of the insult relate to the colonial gaze of enslavers who saw Black and African people as animalistic savages, as noted by the National Museum of African American History & Culture.

Online users quickly picked up on the racial undertones of Nicholette’s threatening message. On Twitter, people issued a rude awakening to the mobster descendant about the online perception of her family’s name in 2023. Notably, Nicolette is the granddaughter of notorious New York City crime boss John Gotti, leader of the Gambino family in the late ’80s and ’90s.

Elsewhere in the Twittersphere, social media users highlighted that Nicholette was possibly picking a fight with someone she wasn’t prepared to handle. They pointed out that Yaya’s violent history included when she stabbed another woman in 2020.

The 23-year-old mother of one is currently on a six-year probation in connection to the incident.

Nicolette has since made her Instagram account private and deleted her post to Floyd and Yaya, according to Sportskeedia.

The mob family descendant spewed her derogatory message after the referee ended her brother’s fight with Floyd on June 11 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida following six rounds. An enormous brawl between the two boxers’ camps ensued in the ring during the chaotic fight night.

Backstage, Zeus star and performer of the night Joseline Hernandez laid hands on aspiring rapper Big Lex.

