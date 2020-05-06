No Movement: Yaya Mayweather’s Victim, Lapattra Jacobs, Shows The Extent Of Her Injuries

For the past month or so, Floyd Mayweather’s family has been all in the news. First, there was the death of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children, 40-year-old Josie Harris. Later, his daughter Jirah Mayweather made some disturbing comments, via Tik Tok, in regards to his parenting. But nothing has dominated the headlines like the stabbing incident involving Mayweather’s 19-year-old daughter Iyanna (known as Yaya.)

As we reported earlier, Mayweather visited rapper NBA Youngboy’s home in Houston, Texas at about 1:30 a.m. When she arrived she discovered another woman there, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. Mayweather told Jacobs that she was NBA Youngboy’s fiancée and asked her to leave the premises. Jacobs told Mayweather to leave and the two ended up getting into an argument. Eventually, they found themselves in the kitchen where Mayweather picked up two knives. When Jacobs charged at her, Mayweather, allegedly stabbed her with both of them.

Court papers later proved that she stabbed Jacobs more than once.

Since then, Mayweather was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She has pled not guilty.

Since the violent incident became national news, we have heard very little from Jacobs, the victim in all of this.

But this week, 24-year-old Lapattra appeared on Instagram Live to show the extent of her injuries as a result of the stabbing.

In the live, Jacobs, who is wearing a cast, demonstrates that she can’t lift her arm. She cannot lift her hand from the wrist and is unable to make a fist. She claims that there has been nerve damage as a result of the stabbing.

You can watch the video of Jacobs below.

According to Bossip, the state of Texas is moving forward with their case against Iyanna Mayweather. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed the medical records of Jacobs to be used as evidence. She is set to appear in court later this summer. If convicted, she faces up to 99 years in prison.