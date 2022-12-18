MadameNoire Featured Video

Yaya Mayweather has dodged jail time. The 22-year-old was sentenced to six years probation after stabbing Lapattra Jacobs on Dec. 15, Click2Houston reported. She also received Deferred Adjudication of Guilt, which is:

a special form of judge-ordered community supervision (commonly known as “probation”) that permits a defendant to accept responsibility for a crime without an actual conviction being placed on the record. Only a judge can grant deferred adjudication, not a jury, so the prosecutor and defendant must agree to waive a jury trial.

Back in April, her attorney Kent Schaffer told XXL that this was the sentence he was expecting.

“We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State,” Schaffer said.

“The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior. Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her. This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify; probably due to their own legal problems.”

In April 2020, Mayweather pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If she was convicted, she would’ve faced up to 20 years in prison.

Mayweather and Jacobs got into a heated exchange at NBA Youngboy’s home after she arrived at his Houston home and discovered Jacobs there. She told Jacobs that she was his fiancée and told Jacobs to leave. This led to an altercation and Mayweather picked up two knives, legal docs said. Mayweather, 22, admitted to “unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly” causing “bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs” by cutting her “with a knife,” court documents said according to People.

RELATED CONTENT: YaYa Mayweather Criticized For Taking Newborn On Yacht Amidst Pandemic