MadameNoire Featured Video

Houston rapper SkyTheFinest took to her socials to troll her assailants after allegedly getting shot in the face last weekend and surviving.

While there aren’t many details about what caused the incident, Sky the Finest has been active on her Instagram and TikTok, posting videos of her in a hospital room.

In the first video posted on her Instagram, SkyTheFinest showed viewers two bruises on her cheeks, where it seems the bullet entered one side and came out the other. Unfazed by what occurred, the rapper remained upbeat in her videos.

“Took a face shot, feeling like 50 Cent. Soon as I’m off bed rest, I’m making a hit,” she wrote in the TikTok video caption.

She then boasted about allegedly snatching her assailant’s chain in another video.

“Nigga, come get your shit,” SkyTheFinest encouraged in the video.

Some commenters encouraged her boastful behavior, while other others warned that her attackers could return at any moment and could finish what they started. To make matters worst, she showed her family’s faces.

“Clout chasing heavy…sit down turn [your] phone off.”

“Young lady, you don’t need to be on here bragging. The Almighty saved you. It could be a lot worse…I pray that you understand that your life is in the Lord’s hands.”

“You just caught a face shot, and now you putting your people on the gram? What makes you think they wouldn’t try and do them filthy? God bless you, and I pray you move smarter.”

On Sunday, SkyTheFinest took to TikTok, claiming that her freestyle rap, “6:45 Freestyle,” led to her face getting shot.

“Lol, guess that freestyle I recorded 10 months ago got [me] shot in my face two days ago.”

While on Instagram Live, someone commented that her situation was unfortunate, but she had it coming since she “talked shit” on the “6:45 Freestyle” song.

“Y’all just made ’cause a motherf**ker actually be bout what they rap about. I don’t rap about getting shot. I don’t rap about doing that. I rap about getting money. I made that song 10 months ago.”

Her family off-camera discouraged her from speaking about the incident online, but she declared she would get money.

“No, I’m engaging ’cause I’m going to make some money off of this. I’mma make a video on YouTube. So, I’mma let off whatever I want y’all to know, and then when I drop the story, if you want to know, with your nosy ass, go watch it.”