“Yellow Bone” and problematic singer DaniLeigh was arrested and charged with a DUI after she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident in Miami Beach, People reported.

The singer and dancer was detained on May 30 at around 2 a.m. after she allegedly hit a man riding a moped while driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to a police report, witnesses said that the mother of one was driving fast and swerving in a gray Mercedes-Benz in the Miami Beach area with a passenger when she hit the victim. Allegedly, after the collision, the 28-year-old celeb kept driving, dragging the moped for about a block before she was stopped by officials.

The report noted that when police approached the vehicle to ask for DaniLeigh’s license and registration, they smelled a strong alcohol odor coming from the car.

Officials claimed that the “Easy” crooner’s “motor skills were sluggish” and that her passenger appeared to be “highly intoxicated.”

She and the unidentified passenger were detained instantly. While handcuffed, the Florida native reportedly told police that she had “never hit a motorist” and had not “consumed any alcoholic beverages.” Officials gave the “No Limits” artist two breathalyzer tests and discovered that her alcohol levels were between 0.145 and 0.148 — both more than double the legal limit.

DaniLeigh was slammed with three felony charges. The moped driver also sustained injuries from the collision.

TMZ noted that DaniLeigh was booked on three felony charges which included driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and DUI damage to property. The victim sustained two injuries from the collision: a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture, the report added.

According to Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation, DaniLeigh has since been released on a $9,500 bond.

In 2022, DaniLeigh dropped her long-awaited EP My Side, an achy breaky R&B project that revisited some of the viral internet disputes she had with former boyfriend and baby daddy, DaBaby.

On the seven-track EP, Leigh spilled the tea about that intense public argument she and the rapper had back in November 2021 on Instagram Live. She also opened up about that hectic bowling alley brawl between her brother and the “Bop” artist.

The singer shares a daughter named Velour with the North Carolina rhymer.

After her “Yellow Bone” backlash, the infamous Blackfishing singer released a new track called “Tasty” in early May.

