MadameNoire Featured Video

Shaunie Henderson is basking in the glow of wedded bliss with her husband of one year, Pastor Keion Henderson.

The Basketball Wives executive producer shared a lengthy message on Instagram May 28 and commemorated the couple’s first anniversary. The heartfelt caption fell underneath a video set to Drake and Yebba’s 2021 song, “Yebba’s Heartbreak.” Shaunie’s combination of clips and snapshots captured glimpses of the couple’s most loving, tender and joyful moments, including ones from their destination wedding in Anguilla.

The reality TV star described when she and Keion said “I do” at their wedding as “one of the most beautiful days” of her life. She also referred to the Houston-based pastor as her best friend, her soulmate and the love of her life.

Shaunie shared with her almost 2 million Instagram followers that her “heart is filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and joy” about her first anniversary.

She credited her and The Lighthouse Church senior pastor’s bliss to their “incredible journey full of endless moments of love, laughter and growth.”

“I feel so lucky to wake up every day next to you, to share my joys and sorrows with you, and to build a future together. I am grateful for the friendship we share. The trust we have in each other and the unwavering love that binds us together,” Shaunie penned. “I want to thank you for being my husband, my confidant, my partner, and my forever love. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for us and to continue celebrating our love every day. Happy first anniversary, my love! @pastorkeion.”

Keion and Shaunie exchanged written affections in the comments of their respective posts about the first anniversary.

In his post, Keion said he was “in awe” of the “angel” God blessed him with a year ago.

“You are the best friend a man could have. Know that these are not the futile words of a newlywed. When my eyes grow just a little dimmer, and my steps shorten just a touch, and my voice calms down to a subtle whisper, I’ll use my remaining strength to say the same thing — God gave me an angel.”

The pastor’s combination of clips featuring him and his wife was romantically set to Snoh Alegra’s enchanting rendition of Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 hit “What You Won’t Do for Love.”

The Basketball Wives alum and executive producer was previously married to Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

The former couple share four children. Their sons are Shareef, 23, and Shaqir, 20. The celebrity exes’ daughters are Amirah, 21, and Me’arah, 17.

Shaunie also has a son from another relationship named Myles, 26.

RELATED CONTENT: “Shaunie O’Neal And Keion Henderson Share Their Journey To The Altar With New VH1 Special”