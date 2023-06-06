MadameNoire Featured Video

Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams is fed up with people speculating about his sexuality. On June 4, the 30-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories with an important message to all of the internet trolls questioning his sexual identity.

“Usually, I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” Williams began his lengthy Instagram message.

The Everybody Hates Chris star argued that the people who continue to speculate whether he is gay could potentially harm people within the LGBTQ community that are struggling to come out or live freely “in their truth.”

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth,” Williams explained. “It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

The Golden Globe recipient added, “It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expression.”

Williams told fans that he wanted to use his platform in Hollywood “to push against those archetypes” because “being straight doesn’t look one way.”

“And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues,” he clarified. “I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

“Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals,” the brave star penned. “I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month.”

Williams ended his Instagram message, “As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”

Fans on Twitter show love to Tyler on social media for standing in solidary with the LGBTQ community.

On Twitter, fans rallied together in support of the star’s powerful Instagram message. A few users said it was refreshing to see a Black straight male openly support the LGBTQ community.

This isn’t the first time that Williams has spoken out about the curiosity surrounding his sexuality.

During a 2014 interview with the Huffington Post, the actor spoke about the negativity he received following his role in Dear White People, where he played Lionel Higgins, a gay college student.

Williams claimed that some of his Black fans weren’t thrilled to see him take on the role. “Whether we like to address it or not, the African American community is notoriously homophobic,” he said. “We have been coming up on this rough side of the mountain, as far as civil rights issues go, but we haven’t necessarily addressed the fact that there is a whole other side to that civil rights coin, which are gay rights.”

The actor opined that Black men may have feared seeing him portray Lionel because they could not identify with the character’s complexities.

“After seeing — and associating themselves with — so many one-dimensional black male characters on screen, Williams said a character as dynamic as Lionel worried viewers who didn’t identify with him,” the former child star added. “For so long, there was so little, I guess, portrayals of the average Black American that the average Black American male associated himself with whoever was on TV. So in this way, there’s still this mentality of, ‘Okay, you’re a black male on TV. I am you. Wait, you’re gay? I’m not gay! No, no, never mind, we’re not the same thing. Forget you. We shun you now.’”

What do you think of Tyler James Williams’ post in support of the LGBTQ community?

RELATED CONTENT: Ts Madison Calls Out Trans Model Lilah Gibney For Outing A Well-Known Rapper