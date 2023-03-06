MadameNoire Featured Video

Chaka Khan is now apologizing for the shady remarks she made about a few iconic singers in the music industry during her fiery interview with Andrew Goldman.

Last week, the legendary soul singer sent the internet ablaze following her appearance on The Originals podcast, where she dissed several singers who were ranked higher than her on Rolling Stone’s “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list.

Chaka Khan issues a lengthy apology on Instagram

“Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait,” Khan told her fans on Instagram. “As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes’, ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful.”

The “I’m Every Woman” hitmaker continued:

“It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize. Thank you for all the love everyone has shown me, unconditionally. I have always been about empowering others and I started a foundation for that very purpose. I will be announcing soon.”

Khan, 70, ended her apology, noting how she wanted to empower all artists to become “architects of change”

“And change begins within the heart,” she added. “I love you all and God bless.”

Khan was singing a different tune during her interview with Goldman late last week. The “Queen of Funk” grew frustrated when she learned that she had landed the No. 29 spot on Rolling Stone’s list, far ahead of legendary singers like Diana Ross (No. 87), Janis Joplin (No. 78) and Tina Turner (No. 55).

However, when she was informed that she was ranked slightly lower than soulful belters like Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige, Khan heavily criticized the famed music magazine’s rankings.

When asked about Carey’s ranking at No. 5, Khan shadily joked, “That must be payola or some s–t like that.” She also slammed the music publication for placing Adele at No. 22. “Ok, I quit.”

The Funk icon also called the staff at Rolling Stone “blind bat b*tches” for their decision.

Chaka Khan’s bold interview with Goldman wasn’t all shade and banter. The star did stop to give a few musical props to titans like Aretha Franklin, who topped the list at No. 1.

“As she f–king should be. Thank you, there’s justice somewhere!” Khan said when she learned of the “Respect” singer’s placement.

Social media reacts to Chaka Khan’s apology

Social media had a few things to say after Khan walked back some of her controversial statements on The Originals podcast. Some fans of the singer were upset she issued the apology.

“I’m really disappointed about this, like this my auntie.. and I love Mary.. no doubt! But Chaka don’t owe nobody nothing,” wrote one person in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk after the outlet reposted the story. “They got her out here apologizing. I wish she never said nothing out loud, if it was going to go here.”

Another Chaka stan chimed in:

“Nah Auntie tell ya PR Team it’s too late talkin bout pitted against & took the bait he said “what do you think” YOU chose to give ya opinion AND insults what happened was you got too comfortable & said EXACTLY how YOU feel. #AintNobody (iykyk) falling for ya apology. Still love you tho.”

On the other hand, a few people were happy to see the soul icon address her shady comments.

“Yes Chaka for owning up and apologizing and now moving on. Empowered women empower other women,” wrote a third user.

While a fourth commented:

“Of course she didn’t write this herself but the apology was warranted. Chaka is still off the wagon, her vocals been sharp and flat in the same song. She doesn’t even know the words to songs anymore. She just know when to holler loud, I love Chaka but she tried it. I love Mary too. It was just hateful, bitter and unladylike period.”

What do you think? Did Chaka do the right thing by apologizing? Sound off in the comments section.

