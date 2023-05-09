MadameNoire Featured Video

Power Book II: Ghost actress Paige Hurd shared a hilarious story of her godfather DMX taking her and the family to Six Flags and getting rejected over weed with Preme Magazine.

On April 22, when asked about her time with the iconic rapper, Hurd recalled an almost trip to Six Flags that became one of the most memorable days in the 30-year-old’s life.

She began the story by telling the magazine how DMX was taking the co-stars to Six Flags for a bonding moment before filming Cradle 2 The Grave. After telling her soon-to-be godfather that she doesn’t ride rollercoasters, the “Where the Hood at?” rapper replied, “Well, you are today.”

However, the trip only gets more classic “DMX” from there, with the actress “freaking out” about conquering her fear while he drives hectically to the amusement park.

“He drives very fast,” Hurd recounted, “And we’re driving down the freeway–misses the exit. You think he goes to the next exit? No. In the middle of the freeway, reverses, and reverses down the on-ramp to get up.”

The highway hijinx was only the beginning of their hilarious adventure. Hurd, DMX and family finally arrive at their Six Flags but are turned away after the Ruff Ryder tries to bring weed into the amusement park.

“We get to Six Flags, and by the grace of God, weed was not legal then. They found weed, and we got kicked out before we even got in. And then we ended up, like going to the mall, KFC, and just hanging out for the day.”

The hilarious moment ignited a special bond between the young entertainer and New York rapper that would span the rest of his life. The Power Book II: Ghost actress even spoke at his funeral when DMX passed away in April 2021.

At the service, Hurd revealed that, unlike most kids, she herself appointed the four-time Grammy nominee and his wife Tashera Simmons as her godparents after meeting on the film set, portraying his daughter in her first-ever movie role.

“We had a bond that was unmatched,” the Everybody Hates Chris starlet shared in her speech, “And now, it’s up to me to endure this test to love you and remember you at your best.”