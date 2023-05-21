MadameNoire Featured Video

Protective mama Niecy Nash-Betts doesn’t want her mini-me daughter Dia La Ren shaking ass on TikTok.

The actress posted a cute and playful clip on her TikTok and Instagram accounts of her and her 23-year-old daughter doing some dance choreography to OhBoyPrince’s 2023 viral song “Bounce When She Walk.”

The mother-daughter duo was perfectly in sync until the rapper said, “She shakin’ ass everywhere, ass everywhere.”

Niecy turned to the side and jiggled her bodacious rump, but the mother quickly cut the video short when Dia playfully turned around to do the same.

The actress moved her Dia out of the frame and put her hand up to the camera as soon as her 23-year-old child made it clap.

In Niecy’s voiceover, the 53-year-old actress said her youngest daughter pulled up to her house that day and unexpectedly rocked a “twinning” romper.

“And it’s all good until she thinks she gon shake what I gave her?! Oh nah,” the star funnily said about their dance.

“In my @iyanlavanzant voice, ‘Not on my watch‼️” 😂😂😂 @dialarennash,” she added in her Instagram caption.

Fellow celebrities and Niecy’s fans all pulled joy and laughter from the actress’s post.

Ava DuVernay simply left “😜😜😜😜😜” in the comments. Actress Elise Neal said, “So cute!!”

One commenter agreed and said, “This is sooo cute!!❤️❤️😂😂😂😂 Let Dia Live! 😂” Another chimed in and added, “😂😂😂❤️ datz right 💪🏽 we moms ain’t having that!”

In addition to her doppelgänger, Dia, Niecy shares son Dominic, 30, and daughter Donielle, 27, with her ex-husband Don Nash.

The Dahmer star’s divorce from Don was finalized in 2007. She divorced her second husband, Jay Tucker, in 2020 and said “I do” to singer Jessica Betts shortly thereafter.

Niecy spoke with MADAMENOIRE in December of that year. She said it was nice to have her children’s approval on her nuptials to Betts — although it was needed for the wedding to proceed.

“You know, I think it’s a blessing that we have it. Was it necessary? No. No, because I’m going to live, honey. I’m going to do everything I want to do and sometimes I’m going to do it twice! So I didn’t need it, but the fact that I have it feels like a blessing.”

