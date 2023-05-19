MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Cardi B has secured another bag after collaborating with Beats by Dre, starring in their commercial for their brand-new Studio Buds+.

Cardi posted the ad to her Instagram and Twitter, writing, “Beats Studio Buds+……a brand new way to listen to ya favorite Cardi song.”

The “Press” hitmaker didn’t steer away from showing that famous Cardi personality in the ad.

The part that many of her fans seem to love is when she’s using the earbuds to talk on the phone while sitting on a couch. The mogul’s ad had Twitter in a frenzy– specifically because she grabbed another bag.

“Yeah, girl, she gonna go broke trying to keep up with me,” Cardi said.

Beats By Dre announced Wednesday that the public could place their orders for the Studio Buds+, which come in black/gold, Ivory and transparent. They cost $169.99.

“As our fastest-selling product ever since its launch, Beats Studio Buds are beloved earphones for so many people around the world, and we’re thrilled to be taking them to the next level,” Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music, said. “With beautiful new colors to choose from and vast improvements to Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency, call performance and battery life, Beats Studio Buds + deliver an unmatched combination of fashion and function for both iOS and Android consumers.”

According to the press release, the new Buds offer an all-day comfortable fit, clearer calls, enhanced noise-canceling and a more powerful sound. The earbuds are compatible with Android and Apple devices and, similar to phones, can be found if lost with either Find My (Apple) or Find My Device (Android).

The new earbuds’ powerful microphones filter out any background noises, enhancing the clarity of the user’s voice. Users can also switch back and forth between Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency.

The Studio Buds+ has a total listening time of up to 36 hours, and the pocket-sized charging case lasts 27 hours.

The original Studio Buds was released on June 24, 2021, and only offered three ear tip sizes, but the new earbuds now have four sizes: XS, S, M and L.

The “Money” rapper is no stranger to partnerships with some of the world’s largest brands. Cardi has collaborated with Reebok (Club C Cardi, Club C Cardi V2 and the Cardi Slide), McDonald’s (with her husband Offset), Whip Shots, Pepsi and Facebook Watch. She was also named the Creative Director for Playboy.