Hollywood icon Pam Grier wants Cardi B to star in one of her upcoming projects.

Grier reflected on the legacy of her decades-long career in a recent interview as she discussed her admiration for Black women in music who have ventured into acting.

Starring in famous blaxploitation films like Foxy Brown and Coffy as an actress and sex symbol in the ’70s, Grier’s cross-generational and layered influence undoubtedly helped pave the way for how some of today’s most prominent female rappers shine in the limelight.

“I’m writing something for me and Cardi B,” Grier told Rolling Stone. “I love Cardi and ‘WAP.'”

The 73-year-old industry veteran also named-dropped a few other femcees she admires for their artistry elsewhere in the interview.

“She [Megan Thee Stallion] and Lizzo and Nicki Minaj and some of the others, they know — you gotta make your own style. You get to hire people later. But you come up with your own stuff, then you just draw people like a magnet, so collaborators make you greater and greater,” said Grier.

Rappers Getting The Acting Bug

Grier’s pending film wouldn’t be the first time Cardi B’s shown off her acting skills. The “Money” rapper previously starred in 2019’s Hustlers and 2021’s Fast 9.

This year, Megan Thee Stallion’s acting pursuits included doing a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl and getting cast in an upcoming A24 movie called F–king Identical Twins.

The Traumazine rapper also starred as her alter ego Tina Snow in a cameo on the second season of P-Valley.

City Girls rapper Yung Miami also took to acting this year and wrapped up her first movie role in a forthcoming film alongside La La Anthony and Jonah Hill.

