Cardi B and her hubby Offset are getting their very own McDonald’s celebrity meal.

On Feb. 7, a Cardi B Twitter fan account that goes by Bardiology, posted an image of a promo flier, teasing the hip-hop couple’s forthcoming branded meal with the fast food franchise, according to Hip Hop DX.

In the post, the Twitter user reads “The Cardi B & Offset Meal” which is spelled out in bold letters on the promotional advertisement. An image of a juicy McDonald’s Quarter Pounder with cheese, a sweet apple pie and a regular cheeseburger can be seen below the heading. The hearty meal will also come with fries, a Coca-Cola, an Orange Lavaburst Hi-C and a cup of tangy BBQ sauce on the side.

A video posted to the Bardiology account captured the promo packaging for the couple’s signature meal. Judging by the clip, it looks like Mickey D’s will be revamping their classic brown bag to include “The Cardi B & Offset Meal” with cute hearts surrounding the married couple’s names. A few hearts are also included on the promo poster, too.

Maybe the meal will drop just in time for Valentine’s Day? It sure does seem like it.

Cardi B and Offset will debut their McDonald’s meal during the Super Bowl

TMZ noted that Cardi and Offset will announce their upcoming venture with the iconic fast-food chain during the Super Bowl Feb. 12. The couple has filmed a spicy Superbowl commercial to market their big collab, according to several sources.

It’s exciting news, especially given that the stars have been at the center of some drama-filled headlines recently.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, earlier this week rumors alleged that Offset got into a backstage scuffle with his former Migos partner, Qauvo during the Grammys’ “In Memoriam” segment. On Feb. 6, a short video of Cardi B screaming at people off-camera at the awards show took the internet by storm. Insiders claimed she was trying to break up a fight between the two rappers as Quavo was gearing up to perform “Without You” a tribute song dedicated to his late nephew Takeoff.

Allegedly, the Grammys asked Offset if he wanted to take part in the touching tribute, but Quavo refused to let him come on stage, leading to the alleged fight. But Offset later shut down the rumor.

