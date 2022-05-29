MadameNoire Featured Video

The wins keep on rolling in for Cardi B.

In 2021, the Grammy-award-winning rapper was named Playboy Magazine’s first-ever Creative Director in Residence. Since taking on the huge position, Cardi has helped the sex entertainment giant make some impressive money moves.

Playboy’s parent company, PLBY, recently announced that they finished out the first business quarter “strong” with 63 percent year over year growth, all thanks to the superstar.

“Robust demand for our iconic brand and consumer products, and continued progress on our digital roadmap for Centerfold, are coming together into one cohesive Playboy ecosystem creating a flywheel driving long-term growth,” PLBY’s CEO Ben Kohn said in a statement, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

“With Playboy’s massive global reach and Centerfold as a valuable engine for organic customer acquisition, we believe we can drive significant growth across PLBY Group’s product offerings,” he added.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in December 2021, Cardi was honored as the company’s Founding Creative Director and founding member of their new sex-positive platform, CENTERFOLD.

The social media site helps the world’s top adult content creators connect directly with their fans by allowing them to create personalized content and e-commerce items for their communities.

Additionally, consumers are also able to purchase Playboy products and merchandise through the platform.

“Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future,” the Love & Hip Hop alum previously said in a statement. “This is what CENTERFOLD is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things.”

PLBY’s direct consumer growth soars thanks to Cardi

In addition to her duties at CENTERFOLD, Cardi is also responsible for providing artistic direction across all “co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections,” for Playboy Magazine. It appears as though the “Up” hitmaker has been doing a fantastic job, too.

According to PLBY, the company saw its direct-to-consumer revenue jump by 125 percent year over year. That’s 49. 6 million to be exact.

Cardi B is unstoppable!

On May 21, the superstar was busy at work promoting some new Playboy merchandise on social media. In one clip, the rapper sported a black and white bathing suit showing off her curvaceous assets. Another clip captured the star donning a tie-dye matching sweatsuit. Check out the fun video below.

RELATED CONTENT: EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Chops It Up With MADAMENOIRE About A Diversity Of Challenges And How Hard ‘Cardi Tries’