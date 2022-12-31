MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B gave us some context about her verse and her and Glorilla’s hit track “Tomorrow 2.” On her verse, she rapped, “I fight for my b****** and I’m fightin’ over d*** too.”

The Grammy-winning rapper decided to hop on social media and explained why she will put hands and feet on another woman over her man. While she was a bit inebriated, the Bronx native made it clear this is still her stance when she’s sober.

“If a b**** goes through your purse and she steals some of your money, you not gonna fight that b****?” she asked. “Yeah, b****, you gonna fight for your money, right? So if a n**** is providing for you, giving you money, paying your bills, doing all that s***, and a b**** go take him from you — you not gonna fight over that d***? That’s your money. You not gonna fight for that? B****, cause I’m fighting with teeth.”

Twitter Didn’t Quite Agree With Cardi B’s Reasoning

While fighting over a man makes sense to Cardi B, others are questioning why she would disturb her peace. One person pointed out that this point of view landed her in court.

“Cardi he should never put you in a situation where u have to fight over him,” someone tweeted. “That’s not fair to you or the family y’all created together. The last situation almost landed u in jail. Why would anyone that love you want to get u in a situation that could put u in jail.”

In September, Cardi B plead guilty to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment. These charges stem from claims that she ordered an attack on two strippers named Baddie Gi and Jade over Offset allegedly sleeping with Jade. She was sentenced to 15 days community service.

Another person tweeted, “You know what I’m Cardi or whatever 99.9 percent of the time but this one imma just pretend like I didn’t hear this come out her mouth.”

One woman tweeted that men aren’t worth fighting over.

“No Cuz moneys an inanimate object; he is a whole functioning man who chose to go to that girl so she can have him. I want my peace over money but I’m withchu when you right.”