MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B and The Shade Room went at it again. The blog site and famous rapper traded words via Instagram and Twitter. After the platform posted a video of Cardi’s daughter Kulture, the rapper demanded the site take it down. In a now deleted post the rapper claims The Shaderoom is “on some “funny ish.” OnSite snagged a few receipts of the online beef before the ShadeRoom and Cardi made amends.

The deleted texts show familiarity between Cardi and the ShadeRoom. Cardi explains she tried to contact the site on IG via direct message to no avail. She also claims her comments are blocked or muted. The site appears to leave the direct messaging comment alone but refutes claims that the rapper is blocked.

It seems both sides were in their feelings as the tête-à-tête went on for some time. The ShadeRoom stood firm in their assertion that their coverage of Cardi B is fair. The rapper disagreed and threatened to release screenshots to prove her case.

Social media users were shocked by the length of the argument. Eventually, the differences were resolved behind closed doors.

This back and forth between the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and blog site is not new. Cardi has made the same accusations against the site in regards to her husband Offset.

RapUp reported on the 2019 spat between the two parties:

“This is why I don’t fuck with that nasty ass fake ass page that always claim they for the people but in a BIAS way!” Cardi said

In this instance, Cardi revealed the site is “not allowed” to post her. She claims the sight gets around this by heaping negative press on those around her, Offset included.

In 2018, Offset was arrested, according to RapUp. He was charged with three counts of firearm possession by a convicted felon. Like many outlets, the ShadeRoom reported the news.This seemed to be the incident that broke the camel’s back.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Denies Fighting At Wireless Festival