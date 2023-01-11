MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B and Offset are going to steal the show with their next move. The lovebirds have teamed up with McDonalds for a Super Bowl LVII commercial, TMZ reported. Not too many details are available about the ad, but it reportedly has a Valentine’s Day theme.

The commercial, which was filmed around Christmas time, will only feature Cardi B and Offset. This will be the “Up” rapper’s second Super Bowl ad. In 2019, she starred in a Pepsi commercial.

Cardi B Says Anxiety Keeps Her From Releasing New Music

Cardi B has been in the spotlight for many things besides music. Her deal with Reebok, her vodka-infused Whipshots, and becoming Playboy’s first creative director-in-residence have been keeping her busy outside of the studio. She releases singles here and there but has yet to release a follow-up to her Grammy-winning album Invasion of Privacy. During an Instagram Live, she shared that the thought of putting out new music makes her anxious.

“Making music to me has become like a job that gives me anxiety because everybody just critiques everything that I do,” she said. “It’s just like, sometimes you don’t want to do something that gives you that much anxiety, so I just be freezing myself, but I have to let that go. I have to release more music — I have to go out there.”

“When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything,” she continued. “I feel like I got so many songs and I don’t like anything. I feel like nothing is good enough… And I got so much money saved up I just be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the f*ck.’”

In December, she shared a snippet of new music to satisfy her fans. “HERE some scraps since y’all STARVING,” she wrote along with a seven second clip of an unreleased song.

Listen below.