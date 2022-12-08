MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B opened up about how anxiety affects her career and parenting. During an Instagram Live, she shared how difficult it is to separate from her two young children when it’s time to promote her music.

“I’m just a mom and I do have anxiety,” she said. “I’ve been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids.”

She said the anxiety she battles also makes her highly critical of her music, making her want to keep her new tracks to herself.

“Making music to me has become like a job that gives me anxiety because everybody just critiques everything that I do,” she continued. “It’s just like, sometimes you don’t want to do something that gives you that much anxiety, so I just be freezing myself, but I have to let that go. I have to release more music — I have to go out there.”

Anxiety Has Been Causing Cardi B To Delay Her Sophomore Album

The “Press” rapper added that the new music she has been making hasn’t been meeting her standards lately. That coupled with the anxiety leaves her feeling discouraged.

“When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything,” she continued. “I feel like I got so many songs and I don’t like anything. I feel like nothing is good enough… And I got so much money saved up I just be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the f***.’”

When she called into The Breakfast Club on Angela Yee’s last day, she said her album would be coming soon even though she was having a hard time making a decision on a release date.

“I have no choice, I have to put it out,” she told them when they asked about an Invasion of Privacy follow-up. “I have like a couple of songs that are like definite, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out.”

Watch the full live below.