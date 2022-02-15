MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B’s husband made sure he set it off for Valentine’s Day. To celebrate the day of love, Offset sent Cardi B on a scavenger hunt through their Los Angeles home for her gifts where she searched through hallways filled with rose petals, candles and heart-shaped rose displays. At the end, the “Clout” rapper found six beautiful Chanel purses.

Cardi was amazed with each discovery, especially the red and black sequined Chanel clutch, which Offset pointed out wasn’t available in the U.S.

I got that one in Dubai,” he said proudly.

Her other bags included an oversized black maxi Chanel shopping bag, a small powder blue vanity case and turquoise, hot pink and beige classic flap handbags.

“I know you like the big bags — I had to get you a big one,” Offset added when she unveiled the oversized shopping bag.

This extravagant display of love was a lot for the mother-of-two to process.

“I love him. I feel so sad y’all because I don’t know how to receive so much love like this,” she said. “Babe I don’t know how to receive all this love.”

Offset topped it off with an Audemars Piguet watch that ran him $375,000.

The lovebirds, who’ve been married for four years, recently got matching tattoos for Cardi B’s Facebook Live show, Cardi Tries, but there was a catch. They visited a tattoo shop but the tattoo artist wasn’t the one giving them their new ink. Instead, they tattooed each other. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, they got their wedding date tattooed.

Cardi B and Offset have come a long way. After two divorce filings and welcoming two children, the Bronx spitter said she is the happiest she’s ever been.

“We went through some challenges,” she told E! News. “I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.”