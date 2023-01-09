MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo is reminding the internet that celebrities’ bodies aren’t solely there to conform to the beauty standards projected on them.

Shared from a seemingly tropical location, the “Truth Hurts” singer donned a triangle bikini while passionately calling for an end to the ever-evolving chatter on celebrities’ bodies.

“The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” Lizzo declared in a TikTok posted Jan. 6.

Giving examples of the wide variety of unsolicited commentary she sees floating around online, Lizzo said, “I wish that comments costed y’all money so we could see how much time we are f–king wasting on the wrong thing.”

“Do we realize that artists aren’t here to fit into your beauty standards?” she asked elsewhere in the post. “Artists are here to make art.”

Lizzo consistently uses her platform as a Grammy-award winning artist to encourage body positivity and acceptance while calling out body shamers and fatphobia.

Despite often being subjected to hurtful commentary spewed about her weight by fellow celebrities and online users, the “About Da*n Time” singer continues speaking vulnerably and proudly about her physique.

In October, the songstress told a stadium of concertgoers that she is “minding her fat Black beautiful business” following Kanye West discussing her weight in a viral interview.

Lizzo shared that she prioritizes living a healthy lifestyle and eating vegan in an interview for Vanity Fair that same month.

Do you think the conversation about the body “trends” celebrities follow and popularize will continue in 2023?

