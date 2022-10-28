MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo has no time for a complicated skincare routine while traveling the nation on the Special tour.

The Grammy winner — who’s been dealing with some itchy and irritated skin — took to TikTok to share the soothing and simple skincare routine she does after rocking a full face of makeup on stage.

“Get unready with me on tour because my skin has been breaking out,” Lizzo explained. “Full disclosure, there’s nothing wrong with having texture on your skin. My issue is the itchiness that’s been happening and the irritation.”

The “Rumors” singer used a gentle and affordable product as her first step, Cetaphil’s Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser.

Lizzo assured her fans that the product has “a nice lather” while rubbing it into her face and chest, which she said was breaking out.

“I have extremely sensitive skin so if I have scented soaps — and I accidentally used some of the scented soap at one of the hotels — it’ll break me out and make me itchy,” the singer said.

Moving on to her next step, Lizzo used First Aid Beauty‘s “arnica relief and rescue” treatment.

“Yes, I left my lashes on. Sometimes I like to FaceTime my boo at night,” she joked, explaining why she opted out of removing her eye makeup.

She the put on Dr. Jart’s Cicapair Calming Serum Mask to complete her steps in the bathroom.

“Okay, I feel good,” the singer said before telling fans she’d update them in the morning.

“No itchiness, no irritation. My face has calmed down a lot,” she emphasized in her next video. “My skin is significantly less itchy, irritated, and angry. I feel really good about what I just did.”

As a “pro-tip,” Lizzo revealed that sleeping on a custom Yitty satin pillowcase was a bonus fourth step in her routine.

“The itching has significantly gone down. Pro-tip for when you’re on the road, bring your own satin pillowcase,” Lizzo told viewers. “Maybe I should make some Yitty ones for y’all, ’cause, b–ch, it’s done wonders.”

“It’s really all about how your skin feels. And I’ll keep you guys updated with more,” the artist promised.

In a follow-up video, Lizzo said she has no more itchiness, redness or irritation.

“And my chest is really starting to feel better,” the musician said on the status of her breakout. “I don’t have that itchiness on the side of my face.”

Because she received lots of comments about taking off her makeup before cleansing, Lizzo said she’ll start using Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Compostable Cleansing Makeup Remover Wipes to kick-start her routine.

See Lizzo’s latest beauty routine and skincare updates down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Beauty Bangers: Serums From Black-Owned Brands For Bright And Hydrated Skin”