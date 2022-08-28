MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users had a bone to pick with Aries Spears after a video interview captured the comedian making some hurtful comments about Lizzo’s weight and appearance.

On August 26, hip-hop media site The Art of Dialogue shared a clip from their eyebrow-raising interview with Spears. In the short video, the interviewer applauded Lizzo for being a talented artist but Spears didn’t seem to agree.

“I can’t get past the fact that she looks like a s— emoji,” he said while diverting away from the original question. “She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on, man. Come on, yo.”

Spears continued on making insensitive remarks about the “About Damn Time” hitmaker’s physique.

“I’m sorry. Listen, I ain’t the most in-shape n—r in the world but I still, when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking – I think I’m at least handsome – you get p—y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble.”

He also criticized women for supporting Lizzo’s curvaceous frame.

“You know what kills me about women is the hypocrisy and the contradiction,” he continued “‘F— diabetes, f— heart problems, f— heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and about sisterhood and support for your sister, you know, when it comes to that ridiculous s—. But if you really gave a f—, why wouldn’t you go, ‘Black girl, we love your confidence, boo boo, but this ain’t it. This ain’t it.’”

“That’s the real love!” Spears said, before adding, “Y’all jump on me for making jokes, but y’all won’t be f—ing real and go, ‘Sister, put the eclair down. This ain’t it. It’s treadmill time.’”

The video, which garnered over 2k views on Twitter, sparked up heated reactions among Lizzo fans and they didn’t hesitate to drag the Mad TV alum for his rude comments.

Some social users tore into Spears for having the audacity to comment on Lizzo’s appearance when he looked out of shape in the interview.

“That video of Aries Spears talking abt Lizzo’s weight while he is visibly sweating & breathing hard while sitting down is wild lmfao. Focus on yoself, brom,” wrote @_relaxbro in response to the clip.

While another person tweeted:

“It’s not even that Aries Spears being overweight and hideous makes him ineligible to speak on Lizzo. Nobody should be speaking on her body, idc how they look.”

A few users urged people to stop sharing the insensitive clip, including @mafmellow who commented:

“Please delete this fr, like there’s no reason to platform fatphobic misgynoir – especially when the most marginalized is who he’s speaking to as well! protecting Black femmes and folks in the gender kaleidoscope looks like not posting shit like this.”

We think this should go without saying but what does Lizzo’s weight have anything to do with her incredible talents? Spears clearly took this as an opportunity to poke fun at Lizzo and it backfired. Enough with the body-shaming jabs already. The jokes are tired, hurtful, and old!

Spears has since responded to the outpour of backlash. Listen to what he had to say below.

