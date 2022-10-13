MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo has been vegan for over two years because it makes her feel her healthiest.

The Grammy-winning singer shared that sticking to a plant-based lifestyle hasn’t been related to losing weight in her recent Vanity Fair interview.

“I lead a very healthy lifestyle,” Lizzo stated. “Mentally, spiritually, I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean.”

“Health is something I prioritize, wherever that leads me physically,” she explained. “Like veganism, people were like, ‘You’re a vegan? What, are you deep frying the lettuce?'”

“I’m not a vegan to lose weight, I just feel better when I eat plants. But just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, it changes again,” she admitted. “I eat when I’m stressed out, sometimes to the point where I didn’t realize how much I ate. Anything can be harmful, but it comforts me in a way. It sucks that we associate weight gain with the negative thing that causes it. It’s mixing this beautiful thing that’s food — and nourishing ourselves with it — but it’s the stress that’s the bad thing, not the 20 pounds.”

“I feel very lucky because I don’t feel that weight gain is bad anymore. Nor is weight loss — it’s neutral,” Lizzo expressed. “And food is fun. I love eating, and I have a chef now, and I’m not thinking about it. I had a brownie last night.”

Lizzo’s Position In The “Body Positivity” Conversation

When the “Truth Hurts” performer was asked if she’s tired of the place she holds — and is often pivoted into — regarding the “body positivity” discourse, Lizzo said she knew what she was getting into.

“I can’t fit into a box!” she said with a laugh — highlighting that she can’t be condensed into what others want her to be. “You mean if I lost weight, what would happen? [Are] my music and my weight so intrinsically connected that if I were to lose weight, I’d lose fans or lose validity? I don’t care!”

RELATED CONTENT: “Lizzo Seems To Addresses Kanye West’s Commentary On Her Weight: ‘I’m Minding My Fat Black Beautiful Business'”