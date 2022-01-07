MadameNoire Featured Video

New York rapper DreamDoll recently opened up about her silicone butt injection removal process on the last episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast.

The Bronx native, also known for staring on Bad Girls Club and Love & Hip Hop: New York, has been open in the past about undergoing serval surgeries to remove the silicone injections in her derrière.

According to the rapper, she hopes her ongoing removal process, which has consisted of four individual procedures as of last June, will result in her having a more natural physique.

When Yee initially asked the rapper what made her decide to take out the silicone, DreamDoll said the injections were becoming painful on her body.

“It hurts, pain, not wanting a big butt anymore,” DreamDoll explained. “I got four reductions already. It’s levels to this reducing sh*t so I’m just like — it’s way harder to take [the silicone] out [than to put it in].”

“People be like, ‘Oh it looks like she didn’t take anything out,’ — B–ch I took this sh*t out four times, you’re not about to make me keep putting anesthesia in my body to please y’all a**es, f–k that,” the rapper added.

Implying that her removal process journey is still ongoing, DreamDoll told the Lip Service crew: “Yeah, I just wanted a more natural body, I still do. So I’m just slowly getting there, slow takes time.”

For those wondering about possibly getting the silicone injection removal surgery themselves, DreamDoll emphasized the importance of picking a good doctor. The Bronx native added that she wasn’t sure why some women felt the need to gatekeep the names and details of the doctors who provide well-done services because regardless of whether everyone goes to the same doctor, no two bodies will look exactly the same.

DreamDoll shared that she goes to Colombia-based MD Carlos Gomez, who the rapper described as “very good with reconstruction.”

“When I remove [silicone] I put fat. ‘Cause I don’t want to have loose skin, dents or anything,” the rapper said of her surgical details.

DreamDoll’s desire for the look of a more natural “homegrown” body follows suit with an ongoing trend social media users on TikTok and YouTube have pointed out of celebrities reversing their cosmetic booty augmentations (ie. butt injections, butt implants, Brazilian Butt Lift or BBL procedures,). According to some, the wave signifies the end of the BBL era and its spawn, “BBL fashion.”

While sources allege Kim Kardashian reduced her butt enhancement last year and cited that as the catalyst for the trend switch from BBL bodies as the standard of beauty back to the more natural look, MADAMENOIRE has covered K. Michelle’s almost fatal butt implant removal journey for years.

While we’re on the topic, it’s important to note that women like K. Michelle and DreamDoll have been open about sharing the details of their removal process because they want to help other women who may also want reductions and need resources — whereas Kim K. hasn’t officially gone on the record saying she got her butt job reversed despite months of speculation.

While nobody, including Kardashian, is obliged to publicly share details regarding what they choose to do with their body, it would make sense for Kardashian to be open about her alleged removal process considering many attribute her to popularizing the extremely dangerous BBL procedure and body type to begin with.

Peep some video commentaries on the return to natural bodies down below.

