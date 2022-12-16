MadameNoire Featured Video

Keri Hilson is unfazed by an online troll’s unwarranted commentary on her body.

Despite the laidback and positive energy exuding from a clip of the “Pretty Girl Rock” singer rocking a neon pink bikini and soaking up the sun beachside, an Instagram user took to the comments to leave a negative opinion about Hilson’s body.

Their comment read: “A BBL would do you some justice.”

Hilson responded by gracefully letting the troll know that she has a high level of self-love regarding herself and her appearance.

The singer also let the commenter know that she isn’t bothered at all by her body not being his preference.

“I’m sure it would but hey.. like what you like,” Hilson told the troll. “This is actually the worst it’s ever looked but I love myself & adore my body at any weight. Also, if you think your opinion would change any of that let me inform you: I’m so good if you never looked my way.”

Social Media Shows Keri Hilson Their Support

In light of Hilson’s clapback gaining traction online, the singer’s fans flocked to her post to leave her uplifting and body-positive comments.

“🙌🙌 I love to see this. The naturally authentic you. 👏 You embracing everything about your body. I love it. And it’s refreshing to see, 👏👏” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another said, “Facts, are your absolutely stunning and talented in real life.”

“She do not need a BBL! There are still women out here with their natural, God given bodies!!!” and “Just here to say you don’t need nobody’s BBL. That natural beauty & body is TOP TIER 💯” others added.

Regardless of what a woman chooses to do with her body or how she flaunts it, we support them feeling confident in the skin they’re in.

